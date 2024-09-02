Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 759 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 88,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,602,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,042. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $123.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

