Gilbert & Cook Inc. Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,201,000 after buying an additional 4,789,788 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after purchasing an additional 919,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Altria Group by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,418,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 805,051 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Altria Group by 415.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 984,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,935,000 after purchasing an additional 793,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1,712.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 820,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,811,000 after purchasing an additional 775,681 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.77. 8,010,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,355,656. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.36%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

