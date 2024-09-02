Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,901,357,000 after acquiring an additional 727,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after buying an additional 346,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after buying an additional 101,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.58. 7,940,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,357. The stock has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

