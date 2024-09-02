Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 251,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,874. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 114.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,038,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 553,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 78.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 520,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $3,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 788.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,075,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
