Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 251,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,874. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 114.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,038,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 553,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 78.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 520,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $3,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 788.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,075,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GMRE

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.