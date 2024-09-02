Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.69. 13,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $307.35 million, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

