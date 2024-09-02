Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Up 10.8% in August

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,200 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 486,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.39. 158,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,487. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $937.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Stories

