Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2291 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance
Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28.
About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF
