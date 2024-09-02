Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOSS

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $198.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21.

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 372,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,408,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,408.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.