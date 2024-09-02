Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.82) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($15.03) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Grafton Group Stock Up 1.9 %
Grafton Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1%. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.
About Grafton Group
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.
