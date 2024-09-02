Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Short Interest Up 6.3% in August

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 49,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

GHC traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $795.19. 10,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,661. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $746.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $735.64. Graham has a 52-week low of $563.39 and a 52-week high of $822.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Graham during the second quarter worth $70,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

