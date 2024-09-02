GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,372 shares of company stock valued at $121,925,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.72. 2,988,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,995. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.72. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.08.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

