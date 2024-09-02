Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.22. 116,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $6.81.

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

Great Ajax Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.96%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

