Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Buys £1,527.75 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Dan Nicholson acquired 45 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,395 ($44.77) per share, with a total value of £1,527.75 ($2,014.70).

Shares of GPE traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 340.50 ($4.49). 413,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,066. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 342.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 366.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -339.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 327.50 ($4.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 457.40 ($6.03).

GPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.59) to GBX 440 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 423.25 ($5.58).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

