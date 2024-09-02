Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Short Interest Update

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GREEL traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Get Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.5313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.40%.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.