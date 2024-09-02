GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Short Interest Up 14.9% in August

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GT Biopharma Price Performance

GTBP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,202. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $10.66.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GT Biopharma stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,093,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,449,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 77.02% of GT Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.