Guidance Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 690.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.33. The stock had a trading volume of 631,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,028. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $196.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.