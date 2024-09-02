Guidance Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,952,000 after buying an additional 144,897 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 62,547 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after buying an additional 131,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

