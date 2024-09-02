Guidance Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.49. The company had a trading volume of 42,896,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,761,621. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $100.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

