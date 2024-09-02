Guidance Capital Inc. Has $607,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Guidance Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,137,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 77,996 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,179,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.77. 81,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $143.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

