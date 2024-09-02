Guidance Capital Inc. Has $699,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.28. 7,811,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,294,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

