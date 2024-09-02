Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases 132 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN traded up $5.52 on Monday, reaching $478.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.75. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.