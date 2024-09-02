Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases 3,455 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

PFE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,137,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,496,539. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $36.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

