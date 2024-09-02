Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,254.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,801,000 after buying an additional 34,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,980,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,197,000 after buying an additional 167,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,401,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after buying an additional 237,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,847,000 after acquiring an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,069,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after acquiring an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HWC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.73. 352,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

