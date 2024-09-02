Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 19.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Graco by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 16,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 24.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.35. 871,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,296. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.65.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

