Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 727.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 3.3% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,573,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $842,000. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS traded up $2.86 on Monday, hitting $252.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,364. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $183.29 and a 52-week high of $252.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.11 and a 200-day moving average of $238.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

