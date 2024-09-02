Harfst & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.41. 1,112,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,693. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

