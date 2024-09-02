Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at $885,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.12. 263,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,198. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.59 and a 52-week high of $223.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.78.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,221.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,221.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AIT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

