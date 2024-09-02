Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $917,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.11. 63,370,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,536,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The company has a market cap of $682.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.00 and a 200 day moving average of $192.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

