Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 393 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 62,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 77.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,860. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average is $84.45. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

