Harfst & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,063 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.9% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,313,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,406. The company has a market capitalization of $162.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,327 shares of company stock worth $15,338,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.