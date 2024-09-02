Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 400 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

DSI stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.26. 64,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day moving average is $101.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $107.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

