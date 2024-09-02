Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 679 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 86,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 16.2% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,647,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of COLM stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $80.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,243. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

