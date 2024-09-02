Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Update

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,060.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1,276.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,870 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Harmonic by 216.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 373,155 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 163,882 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

HLIT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.45. 1,056,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,108. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

