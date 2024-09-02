HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.4 %

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $1,215,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,452,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HashiCorp news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $743,893.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $1,215,350.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,452,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,832 shares of company stock worth $12,425,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,762,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in HashiCorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,384,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 27.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

