Head to Head Analysis: enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) & CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CVRx and enVVeno Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 2 4 0 2.67 enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

CVRx presently has a consensus price target of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. Given CVRx’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $44.39 million 4.80 -$41.20 million ($2.47) -3.99 enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$23.52 million ($1.66) -3.17

This table compares CVRx and enVVeno Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

enVVeno Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enVVeno Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CVRx has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of CVRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -122.52% -77.62% -51.34% enVVeno Medical N/A -54.24% -50.69%

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



