Head to Head Analysis: Griffon (NYSE:GFF) vs. Alberton Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ALACU)

Alberton Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ALACU – Get Free Report) and Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alberton Acquisition and Griffon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Griffon 0 0 2 1 3.33

Griffon has a consensus target price of $80.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.37%. Given Griffon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Griffon is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Griffon $2.69 billion 1.21 $77.62 million $3.79 17.46

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Griffon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Griffon has higher revenue and earnings than Alberton Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Griffon shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Griffon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Griffon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Griffon 7.27% 96.05% 10.25%

Summary

Griffon beats Alberton Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications. The segment also sells related products, such as garage door openers. The Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled engineered tools, including spades, hoes, cultivators, weeders, post hole diggers, scrapers, edgers and forks; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow tools comprising pushers, roof rakes, sled sleigh shovels, scoops, and ice scrapers; and pruning products, such as pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools. The segment also offers striking tools, including axes, picks, mattocks, mauls, wood splitters, sledgehammers, pry bars, and repair handles; traditional and gardening hand tools comprising hammers, screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrenches, handsaws, tape measures, levels, clamps, trowels, cultivators, weeders, and other hand tools; indoor and outdoor planters and lawn accessories; and garden hoses and hose reels. In addition, the segment provides home organization products, including wire and wood shelving, containers, storage cabinets, and other closet and home organization accessories; residential, industrial, and commercial fans; and cleaning products, such as brooms, brushes, squeegees, and other cleaning products. The company was formerly known as Instrument Systems Corporation and changed its name to Griffon Corporation in June 1992. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

