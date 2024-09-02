Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Update

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,100 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 31st total of 527,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Insider Activity at Heidrick & Struggles International
In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $305,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 44,652 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 70,940 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 0.7 %
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heidrick & Struggles International
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.