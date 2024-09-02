Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Update

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,100 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 31st total of 527,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Heidrick & Struggles International

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $305,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 44,652 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 70,940 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.60. 128,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,968. The company has a market cap of $784.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.