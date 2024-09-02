Hello Group (MOMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hello Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MOMO opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $962.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

