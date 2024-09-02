Heroes of Mavia Trading Down 23.5% This Week (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $39.78 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.18358724 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,725,909.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

