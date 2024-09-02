Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 390,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,406 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Highwoods Properties worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 220,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 174,836 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 104.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 263,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $10,047,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 356.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 171,435 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 628,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,942. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

