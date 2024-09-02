Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Down 15.4% in August

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 5,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLMN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,517. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -995.00 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

