Hilltop Partners LLC Acquires 709 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,232.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 196,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,185,000 after buying an additional 181,990 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $368.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.21 and its 200 day moving average is $353.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $366.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

