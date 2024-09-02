Hilltop Partners LLC Buys 1,061 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Hilltop Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 475.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 195,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 161,388 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $50.20 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

