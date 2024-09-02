Hilltop Partners LLC Buys 537 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.6% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $4,595,559,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $784,148,000 after buying an additional 1,053,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after buying an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,788,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,113,773.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,406,959 shares of company stock worth $638,333,126. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MA opened at $483.34 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.