Hilltop Partners LLC Buys 537 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.6% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $4,595,559,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $784,148,000 after buying an additional 1,053,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after buying an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.
Insider Activity
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,788,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,113,773.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,406,959 shares of company stock worth $638,333,126. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of MA opened at $483.34 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.06.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
