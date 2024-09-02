Hilltop Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.5% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hilltop Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 288.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $42.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

