Hilltop Partners LLC Sells 453 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hilltop Partners LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,303 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 271,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,810 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $117.27 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

