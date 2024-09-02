Hilltop Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Hilltop Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 561,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of EAGG opened at $48.09 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $48.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

