Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $219.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $229.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.37.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

