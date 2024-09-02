HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,200 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 600,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
A number of research firms have commented on HMST. Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.
HMST traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.00. 94,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.38. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
