HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,200 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 600,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HMST. Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HomeStreet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HomeStreet Trading Up 2.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 113.6% during the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 706,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 375,581 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 127,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 69,384 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMST traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.00. 94,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.38. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.