HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $301.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in HomeStreet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HomeStreet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

